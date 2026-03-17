Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Champions League updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Arsenal host Bayer Leverkusen in their UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday with the tie finely poised ahead of another intriguing tactical scrap.

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For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live updates

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Arsenal starting XI

Lineups TBA at 3 pm ET.

Bayer Leverkusen starting XI

Lineups TBA at 3 pm ET.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 17)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Tied at 1-1 from the first leg in Germany last week, Arsenal rescued a draw thanks to Kai Havertz’s late penalty kick against his former club. Mikel Arteta’s side then won a draining encounter 2-0 late on at home against Everton on Saturday to take a big step towards winning the Premier League. A few injuries are starting to crop up but there is real momentum building around their quadruple hopes as a favorable Champions League draw has opened up.

But can the Gunners take care of business against a stubborn and dangerous Leverkusen? Kasper Hjulmand’s solid team are fine with sitting deep and hitting teams on the counter and the longer it stays level, the more they will believe they can catch Arsenal out on the break. This was supposed to be a routine win over two legs for Arsenal but Leverkusen will make this extremely difficult.

Arsenal team news, focus

Jurrien Timber came off against Everton and didn’t train ahead of this game, so Cristhian Mosquera is likely to start at right back with Ben White also an option. Martin Odegaard is still missing, but could be back for the League Cup final against Man City at Wembley at the weekend, while Viktor Gyokeres could start up top after being on the bench at the weekend. Gabriel Jesus will be pushing to start too as Arteta has so many options in midfield and attack. It’s all about making the right calls at the right time to tip this extremely close tie in Arsenal’s favor.

Bayer Leverkusen team news, focus

The first leg proved that Leverkusen shouldn’t be underestimated and they had a big result at the weekend in the Bundesliga as they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich. Hjulmand is totally fine with rotating his forwards and there is plenty of quality in this Leverkusen side. They can make this very nervy for Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

The Gunners will get the job done but it could go to extra time. Arsenal 2-1 (3-2 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen.