Arsenal vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal wants back in the win column when it returns to Premier League play to host Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Aston Villa last weekend, just their second PL loss of the season. They’ve since bounced back with a young, second-choice squad against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, but won’t be anything but ornery with first place in their Premier League windshield.

WATCH ARSENAL vs BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

Arsenal played Tuesday in the UCL and they’ll have a weary-enough foe in Brighton, who played Thursday at home to Marseille in the Europa League

The Seagulls have had a stop-start two months after a hot start saw them win five of six and a cool fall go six without a win. Wins over Nottingham Forest and Brentford were followed by a loss to Chelsea and draw with Burnley, respectively.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday (Dec. 17)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Arsenal focus, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Mohamed Elneny (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Martinelli (illness)

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Pervis Estupinan (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (knock)