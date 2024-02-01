 Skip navigation
Arsenal vs Liverpool: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published February 1, 2024 01:36 PM

It’s a titantic table-top battle with title ramifications in nearly every kick when Arsenal hosts red-hot Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors lead the Premier League by five points over Man City and Arsenal — City’s played one fewer game — and have lost just once this season. Liverpool has only drawn twice since the calendar hit December, one of those a 1-1 draw with the Gunners.

WATCH ARSENAL vs LIVERPOOL LIVE STREAM ONLINE - LINK

Arsenal, meanwhile, have steadied the ship after following up the Liverpool draw by losing back-to-back London derbies with West Ham and Fulham.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners beat Crystal Palace 5-0 before surviving a late scare in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest.

Now they’re the next item on the Jurgen Klopp goodbye tour, as the Reds icon has announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link, start time, odds

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Arsenal (+125) vs Liverpool (+195) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel: Peacock

Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Arsenal, injury news

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty), Thomas Partey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Declan Rice (hamstring), Gabriel (undisclosed)

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Wataru Endo (international duty), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder), Alexis Mac Allister (knock)