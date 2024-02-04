 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Final round at Pebble pushed to Monday due to weather
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
Winners and losers from NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsliv_magalhaesgoal_240204.jpg
Gabriel’s own goal puts Liverpool level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewol_extendedhl_240204.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_arsliv_sakagoal_240204.jpg
Saka gets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Final round at Pebble pushed to Monday due to weather
Clark_record.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar
AUTO: FEB 03 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
Winners and losers from NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsliv_magalhaesgoal_240204.jpg
Gabriel’s own goal puts Liverpool level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_chewol_extendedhl_240204.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Wolves Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_arsliv_sakagoal_240204.jpg
Saka gets Arsenal’s go-ahead goal v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal star hobbles off vs Liverpool

  
Published February 4, 2024 01:14 PM

LONDON — Bukayo Saka left Arsenal’s game against Liverpool in the second half with an injury as Arsenal fans everywhere will be holding their breath.

Saka scored Arsenal’s opener against Liverpool and was a constant threat in attack, as always, but late in the second half he pulled up.

And in the 79th minute he was substituted.

What happened?

It appeared that Saka was holding his left hip area as he hobbled off and was replaced by Reiss Nelson.

We will have updates from on-site at Arsenal from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta after the game.

Saka’s importance to an Arsenal team who have just dragged themselves back into the title race cannot be understated.

More to follow...