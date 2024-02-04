Bukayo Saka injury update: Arsenal star hobbles off vs Liverpool

LONDON — Bukayo Saka left Arsenal’s game against Liverpool in the second half with an injury as Arsenal fans everywhere will be holding their breath.

Saka scored Arsenal’s opener against Liverpool and was a constant threat in attack, as always, but late in the second half he pulled up.

And in the 79th minute he was substituted.

What happened?

It appeared that Saka was holding his left hip area as he hobbled off and was replaced by Reiss Nelson.

We will have updates from on-site at Arsenal from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta after the game.

Saka’s importance to an Arsenal team who have just dragged themselves back into the title race cannot be understated.

More to follow...