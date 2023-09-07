 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horizon Irish Open - Previews
‘Rusty’ Rory McIlroy 3 back after opening 69 at Irish Open
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
Betting the NFL: Banner Night for Mahomes
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_honda_lagunaseca_230910.jpg
Can Palou continue hot streak in Monterey?
nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
Best to back Chiefs in Week 1 matchup vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horizon Irish Open - Previews
‘Rusty’ Rory McIlroy 3 back after opening 69 at Irish Open
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
Betting the NFL: Banner Night for Mahomes
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_honda_lagunaseca_230910.jpg
Can Palou continue hot streak in Monterey?
nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
USATSI_21076652_copy.jpg
Best to back Chiefs in Week 1 matchup vs. Lions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Ballon d’Or ranking: Who will be crowned as top men’s player?

  
Published September 7, 2023 08:54 AM

L’Equipe have announced the nominees for the men’s Ballon d’Or as the top player on the planet will be one of the 30 included in the final shortlist.

[ MORE: Ronaldo hails Messi - ‘The rivalry is over’ ]

The French publication has been dishing out the award for the top individual honor since 1956 and after a brief link-up with FIFA, world soccer’s governing body have started their own “Best” award to rival the Ballon d’Or in recent years.

With all of the usual suspects around, the only major omission is Cristiano Ronaldo who is not on the shortlist for the first time since 2003. Lionel Messi, 36, has won a record seven titles, ahead of Ronaldo in second place who has five.

Below we rank the top 30 based on who should win the coveted Ballon d’Or in the men’s game.

Ranking the men’s Ballon d’Or nominees

30. Randal Kolo Muani - Paris Saint-Germain/France
29. Josko Gvardiol - Manchester City/Croatia
28. Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan/Argentina
27. Andre Onana - Manchester United/Cameroon
26. Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan/Italy

25. Kim Min-jae - Napoli/South Korea
24. Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid/France
23. Emiliano Martinez - Aston Villa/Argentina
22. Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich/Germany
21. Ruben Dias - Manchester City/Portugal

20. Yassine Bounou - Al Hilal/Morocco
19. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli/Georgia
18. Luka Modric - Real Madrid/Croatia
17. Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid/England
16. Julian Alvarez - Manchester City/Argentina

15. Martin Odegaard - Arsenal/Norway
14. Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad
13. Bukayo Saka - Arsenal/England
12. Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona/Poland
11. Bernardo Silva - Manchester City/Portugal

10. Ilkay Gundogan - Barcelona/Germany
9. Rodri - Manchester City/Spain
8. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool/Egypt
7. Victor Osimhen - Napoli/Nigeria
6. Harry Kane - Bayern Munich/England

5. Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid/Brazil
4. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City/Belgium
3. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain/France
2. Erling Haaland - Manchester City/Norway
1. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami/Argentina