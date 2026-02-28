Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates: Der Klassiker stream link, highlights, more

Borussia Dortmund hopes to make the Bundesliga title race a bit more interest when it hosts Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

BVB enter the game eight points back of Vincent Kompany’s Bavarians and the hosts have just crashed out of the Champions League.

Dortmund have won just one derby match since the calendar turned to 2019, beating Bayern at the Allianz Arena in November 2023, though they have drawn two of the last three Klassikers.

Overall in that stretch, Bayern are 10W-3D-1L against Dortmund. They haven’t lost an away derby Since November 10, 2018.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How to watch, stream link, more

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Stadium: Signal Iduna Park — Dortmund

Stream: ESPN+

TV: ESPN Deportes, Fubo TV

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich live score, updates: 0-0

Bright start for Bayern

You might’ve expected Dortmund to start with some steam in front of their rambunctious home crowd at the Westfalenstadion, but Bayern are flying high.

Whether buoyed by their rare week off of action or taking advantage of a Europe-weary Dortmund, the Bavarians are looking to make quick work of BVB.

Borussia Dortmund lineup

Kobel, Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Beier, Silva

Bayern Munich lineup

Urbig, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Diaz, Gnabry, Olise, Kane