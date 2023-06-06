 Skip navigation
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brendan Rodgers, Jesse Marsch linked with Celtic job

  
Published June 6, 2023 04:12 AM
Ange Postecoglou is the next Tottenham Hotspur boss , and that’s opened up some juicy reports about who will replace the Greek-Australian manager at Celtic.

Postecoglou, 57, led Celtic to two dominant seasons, hauling five of six domestic trophies to the green side of Glasgow.

His mighty big shoes will take some filling, and two reported replacement options are very familiar to Premier League fans and ultimately to Leicester’s 2022-23 relegation campaign.

And one of those is very familiar to Celtic fans, as ex-Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers could return to the club he left in order to take the reins at the King Power Stadium.

[ MORE: Recalling Zlatan’s “unicorn” career ]

Rodgers, 50, won seven trophies in three seasons with Celtic and won the FA Cup with Leicester before parting ways with the club this Spring.

Rodgers left Leicester with the team in a downward spiral this season and one of the men who nearly took his seat at the KP is one of his rivals for the Celtic job.

That’s American manager Jesse Marsch , who was fired by Leeds this season and linked with Southampton and Leicester. Leeds, of course, was also relegated to the Championship.

Marsch had success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg but suffered through a short stint with RB Leipzig before his move to Leeds. He kept Leeds up last season but was in relegation danger this season.

He’s also been linked to the vacant Monaco and USMNT positions, with former Southampton leader and current USMNT director Matt Crocker said to be a long-term admirer.

