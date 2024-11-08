Brentford and Chicago united in making soccer accessible for all

Over 4,000 miles away from their west London home, Premier League side Brentford now have a strong connection with Chicago.

On a recent trip to Chicago to celebrate the Premier League Fan Fest festivities, Brentford legend Allan Cockram met up with Chicago Bees founder Shawn Danhouser.

Danhouser is a huge Brentford fan and works with Chicago TOPSoccer to help make the beautiful game accessible for all in the Windy City.

“One of the things I love about TOPSoccer is the fact that it is absolutely for everybody,” Danhouser explained. “We have to adapt our exercises and games to meet their needs. Some players will be in walkers, some in wheelchairs, sometimes we will have a player with a behavior disorder, so they may be very high-functioning but we still have to adapt the game to make it successful for them.

“That is part of our jobs as coaches. To quickly assess them, figure out what makes them tick and find a way for them to play football in a very fun way.”

Back in west London, former Bees midfielder Cockram founded the Brentford Penguins as they help soccer become accessible for children with Down’s Syndrome aged five or over by putting on training sessions.

Cockram has received national charity awards in the UK for his work setting up and running the Penguins, and the club recently had a documentary, called the ‘Mighty Penguins’, made about their journey.

Meeting up in Chicago was a wonderful opportunity for Cockram and Danhouser to share ideas and help each other out.

“I think you can always take something from another coach, especially with disability you are looking at different connection methods,” Cockram explained. “With all of my children there is a different way of motivating them or speaking to them. So I’m looking at little tips from him [Danhouser] and ‘that worked really well’ and we can swap ideas.”

Cockram and Danhouser have now created a transatlantic bond, through Brentford, as they strive to make the game they love accessible for all.

Danhouser became a Brentford fan back in 2010 on a trip to London and has been hooked ever since.

“The Chicago Bees, we are much like Brentford: small but mighty,” Danhouser smiled, as he discussed the Chicago Bees supporters group he founded on his return to the USA.

“We try to hold at least a monthly watch party and we gather as many of the Brentford fans as we can to meet up, watch the game, enjoy each other’s company and try to solicit new fans... I’m so glad I found Brentford. It has been such a wonderful ride. Watching them rise through all of the different leagues and become a powerhouse in the Premier League!”

Brentford’s fans all over the world aren’t in for the glory, and the connection between these west London and Chicago clubs has now been cemented by helping soccer being accessible for all.

“They are very unique, Bees supporters, all over the world. I’ve met them in a lot of the places I’ve been to and they are a unique character because they’re not jumping on the bandwagon of the mighty three or four [clubs],” Cockram explained.

“To see the Brentford Penguins logo here with the Brentford logo and Chicago TOPSoccer, that to me shows the spirit of within disability everyone looks out for each other and cares about each other. There is a deep connection within disability. It is great to see,” Cockram added.

