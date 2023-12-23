Burnley vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Liverpool head to Burnley on Tuesday as Jurgen Klopp’s side aim to kick on at Turf Moor and end 2023 on a high.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley will be full of confidence after their big 2-0 win at Fulham before Christmas. Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge scored screamers in that win and Burnley are hanging in there in games and proving tough to break down. That has to be their blueprint going forward and despite sitting in the relegation zone they’re now within touching distance of safety at the halfway point of the season. The new boys would have taken that before the season started.

Liverpool are in the title hunt and even though they were disappointed to draw at home with Arsenal last time out, Klopp knows his team are heading in the right direction and they will be up there fighting for trophies when all is said and done this season. Mohamed Salah continues to dazzle and although Liverpool have drawn both of their last two home games, they’re playing well and creating chances.

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Tuesday (December 26)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Burnley, team news

The Clarets will look to roll out the same team which did so well at Fulham but Kompany does have some options on the bench. The experienced trio of Redmond, Rodriguez and Roberts may start.

OUT: Jack Cork (undisclosed), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (undisclosed), Luca Koleosho (knee), Aaron Ramsey (knock)

Focus on Liverpool, team news

Klopp may well give Elliott, Gravenberch and Nunez starts after they were on the bench against Arsenal and Liverpool do have good squad depth in midfield and attack. However, they are struggling defensively as Gomez is likely to start at left back with Tsimikas now out.

OUT: Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Alexis Mac Allister (knee), Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder)