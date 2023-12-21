 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Brighton, live! Score, live updates, stream link, how to watch, video highlights

  
Published December 21, 2023 02:12 PM

One of the Premier League’s most unique rivalries hits Selhurst Park on Thursday when Brighton and Hove Albion visit Crystal Palace (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s been a tight ‘M23 derby’ the last few seasons, with three draws and a Brighton win since Palace last claimed all three points.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE VS BRIGHTON STREAM LIVE

The last four Premier League derbies between the sides at Selhurst Park have been 1-1 draws, with Brighton winning in 2018-19. Palace won there the previous season.

As for current form, Brighton’s won just one from four in the Premier League but has Europa League wins over AEK Athens and Marseille in that time.

Palace is coming off a 2-2 comeback draw at Manchester City yet has not won in six-straight matches dating back to a 2-0 win at Burnley on Nov. 4.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday

Odds: Palace (+225) vs Brighton (+115) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Crystal Palace lineup

Brighton lineup

Focus on Crystal Palace, team news

Palace only have four wins this season and only one has come at home, a 3-2 defeat of Wolves at Sept. 3. Otherwise, the Eagles have won at Sheffield United, Manchester United, and Burnley. Selhurst Park is due.

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (knee), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Sam Johnstone (calf), Jordan Ayew (suspension), Joel Ward (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jefferson Lerma (hamstring)

Focus on Brighton, team news

Pascal Gross has been buzzing for Brighton, while Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedro have both scored in the recent weeks.

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Adam Webster (knock), Joel Veltman (knee)