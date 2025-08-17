 Skip navigation
Danish Golf Championship 2025 - Day Four
Marco Penge wins Danish Golf Championship as Rasmus Hojgaard misses big Ryder Cup chance
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Cleveland Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cristian Javier returns, Hurston Waldrep has a rotation spot
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
The scramble to make the FedEx Cup top 30 leads to plenty of drama at Caves Valley

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoalthiago_250817.jpg
Thiago connects on late penalty kick v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood2nd_250817.jpg
Wood scores his second goal of the day for Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalndoye_250817.jpg
Ndoye heads Forest up 2-0 over Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Enzo Maresca reaction — How did Chelsea manager view scoreless draw vs Crystal Palace?

  
Published August 17, 2025 11:24 AM

The Club World Cup champions didn’t enjoy their home Premier League debut this season, as Chelsea drew Crystal Palace 0-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but manager Enzo Maresca feels alright about their performance.

The Blues struggled to trouble Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson and overcame a few close calls in Robert Sanchez’s box as the London sides split the spoils.

MORE — Chelsea 0-0 Palace recap, highlights

Maresca is hoping to lead a proper Premier League title challenge this season but saw his men slip behind Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur amongst traditional Big Six sides to play so far this weekend.

Palace are a good opponent, the reigning FA Cup and Community Shield champions, and Maresca is choosing to see the positives from Sunday’s season opener.

Enzo Maresca reaction — How did Chelsea manager view scoreless draw vs Crystal Palace?

Frustrating? “No. Tough game. We expected a tough game. We tried our best and created chances. Except the free kick we didn’t concede chances. They are a very good team — that’s why they won two finals.”

Improvement to come? “Always we can do better. We could attack better. We could defend in some moments better but you know, it’s the first game of the season.”

Short preseason affect Chelsea? “I don’t know. They played seven or eight games already. We just played two friendly games. For sure being back today has been important but at the same time we didn’t lose, had a clean sheet, and tried our best.”

On new signings: “Some of them are ready. Some need to adapt a little bit but we are happy.”

On transfers and center backs. Might answer be inside the team? “You like to talk about central defenders. I already spoke. Thank you very much.”