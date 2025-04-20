 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Volvo China Open 2025 - Day Four
Ashun Wu rallies to win China Open, 10 years after first title at event
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Prospect call-ups galore, Austin Hays off the IL
oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
U.S. rolls to World Team Trophy figure skating title, but will 2026 Olympic team event be closer?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_studioreax_250420.jpg
Reactions from Chelsea’s win over Fulham
nbc_pl_netogoal_250420.jpg
Neto rockets Chelsea 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_250420.jpg
Nwaneri powers Arsenal 4-0 ahead of Ipswich Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Enzo Maresca reaction — What did Chelsea manager say after dramatic late win at Fulham?

  
Published April 20, 2025 11:47 AM

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been under pressure recently and his reaction to them grabbing a crucial late win at Fulham on Sunday was epic, as he jumped on the pitch to celebrate Pedro Neto’s 93rd minute winner.

Maresca was shown a yellow card for his celebration but he did not care, as Chelsea won away from home in the Premier League for the first time in eight games.

After trailing 1-0 for most of the game, youngster Tyrique George jumped off the bench to bag a late equalizer for Chelsea, then Pedro Neto smashed home a stunner in stoppage time as the Blues boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Maresca will be delighted to see his side back to winning ways as they aim to return to Europe’s top table.

Enzo Maresca reaction

“Very happy. First of all because I think we deserved to win the game,” Maresca told the BBC. “We started well in the first 20 minutes then we conceded a goal unfortunately and in a match that is must win, it’s not easy for the players.

“It becomes more difficult but second half, we also changed something tactically and it was much better. We were a little bit more dynamic with Malo Gusto inside. He is doing this fantastically for us since day one and second half we were much better.”

He also heaped praise on young goalscorer Tyrique George who drew Chelsea level late on.

“He [George] is a talent, he has to work hard. He’s doing well with us, deserved a chance and the goal was fantastic. It was all very important because it gave us an energy boost for the last push,” Maresca added.

Pedro Neto reaction

On Chelsea’s top five hopes: “The belief has always been there, even in the bad moments. Sometimes in this game it is not about the quality, it’s about the spirit and that’s what we showed today - and I think we deserved to win.”

On the run-in being crucial for Chelsea: “I think it could be a big part of the season for us. We showed character. To be honest, I have no words. It is not easy to spend all season in the top four and we were out before this game. The character the team showed, we now need to think about Everton.”