Everton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton host Brighton at Goodison Park on Saturday as Sean Dyche’s side look to make it four wins from six in the Premier League.

WATCH EVERTON v BRIGHTON LIVE

After a tough start to the season, Everton have rallied in recent weeks and much of that is down to the return from injury of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison in attack. With a potential points deduction hanging over them, a takeover deal with 777 Partners under scrutiny and the passing of legendary chairman Bill Kenwright last week, Everton have a lot going on off the field right now. On it, Dyche’s side are taking care of business and look like they can be a solid, stable team which finishes in midtable this season.

On the flip side of things Brighton are going through a few growing pains right now as injuries and the Thursday-Sunday grind of Europa League action impacts Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls. They are without a win in four games in the Premier League and RDZ is rotating massively to try and keep his squad as fresh as possible as they look to keep his high-tempo style of play going. But if Brighton lose at Everton this weekend, the Toffees will be just four points behind them in the table. The Seagulls are stalling.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET (Saturday, Nov. 4)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Everton, team news

Injuries have eased for Everton and they look much more dangerous in attack. Calvert-Lewin provides a focal point and the duo of Dwight McNeil and Harrison are providing chances galore and Onana and Doucoure are arriving into the box with regularity too. Their shutout win at West Ham last week saw Everton look very comfortable in soaking up pressure and launching counters and they’ll have to do something similar this week against Brighton. Dele Alli remains out, while Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes are both closing in on a return.

Focus on Brighton, team news

Injuries are starting to pile up for Brighton with Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck and Solly March all out, while Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey are also doubtful. Finding the right combinations in attack has been a bit of an issue for Brighton but teenager Evan Ferguson should lead the line and the duo of Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra will likely support him from out wide.