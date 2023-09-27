How have the Premier League title odds changed after six weeks? Quite a bit.

The oddsmakers know what they’re doing when it comes to the difference between clubs in games, but what can those experts’ changes in what they project long-term tell us about those clubs right now?

Let’s take a look at the Premier League title odds, both where they were before the season and where they stand today.

Yes, even after six matches there have been some significant changes in the numbers.

There was a clear favorite before the season and the four-peat chasers are favored by a bit more now. Perfect table leaders Manchester City has gone from -200 to -300 in its bid to again win the Premier League Trophy.

The changes begin there and there’s a new second-favorite side, as Liverpool is now favored to be the closest challenger to Man City. The Reds’ odds have improved by 250 (+650), while Arsenal’s have slid by 300 (+1000).

Spurs have moved from sixth-best odds to fourth with an improvement of 500 to +2000. They are followed by Brighton, Newcastle, Man United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. The dropoff from Villa to the next team, West Ham, is massive.

Yes, sometimes they are trying to tempt you and there are times that the table is dictating more because of performance versus potential. Yet there’s always deep education behind the bookmakers’ belief. What do you think about the Premier League’s table odds for the 2023-24 season.

Man City odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: -200

Title odds as of Sept. 27: -300

Arsenal odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +700

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +1000

Liverpool odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +900

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +650

Chelsea odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +1600

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +20000

Newcastle odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +2000

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +6600

Manchester United odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +2500

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +6600

Tottenham Hotspur odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +2500

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +2000

Brighton odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: +5000

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +3300

Aston Villa odds to win Premier League

Preseason title odds: + 6600

Title odds as of Sept. 27: +20000