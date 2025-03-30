How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

League Cup winners Newcastle United are back on the pitch and seeking to climb the table with a visit from Brentford at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies beat Liverpool 2-0 at Wembley last time out to end a decades-long trophy drought, sealing a Conference League spot for next season. Eddie Howe, however, has his sights set on more.

WATCH – Newcastle vs Brentford

Newcastle are two points off fourth-place Chelsea, one back of fifth-place Manchester City, and they hold a match-in-hand on both rivals for a Champions League place.

Brentford’s stop-start season seems destined to continue on that path despite several flirtations with joining the European chase themselves.

Thomas Frank’s Bees have 41 points and are six points back of Newcastle and seventh-place Brighton. A strong finish could well see them into Europe.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Hall (foot - out for season), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Sven Botman (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (hip)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Michael Kayode (knee), Fabio Carvalho (shoulder), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Gustavo Nunes (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Rico Henry (fitness)

Newcastle vs Brentford prediction

Can Newcastle quickly get their feet back on the earth following a raucous weekend celebrating the League Cup with a parade around Tyneside? Brentford have been lying in wait and perhaps that can settle Newcastle’s home-field advantage. But St. James’ Park will still be a hostile realm for the Bees, perhaps too much so as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes drive the Magpies toward a win. Newcastle 2-1 Brentford.