How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 5, 2025 10:20 AM

Upstart new boys Sunderland and their former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka welcome the Premier League-leading Gunners to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Xhaka, 33, played nearly 300 games for Arsenal before leaving for two glorious seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, and now the Swiss midfielder is part of Sunderland’s incredible start to life in the Premier League. The Black Cats are fourth in the PL after 10 games, as close to the table-topping Gunners as they are to 15th.

WATCH — Sunderland v Arsenal

Arsenal, of course, represent their stiffest challenge yet. The 8-1-1 Gunners have won their last 10 matches across all competitions including a midweek 3-0 cruise past Slavia Prague in Czechia. A Week 3 loss at Liverpool in the Premier League is their only loss and a Week 5 draw with Manchester City their lone draw.

There are still big injuries keeping Mikel Arteta’s Gunners from their very best, which is a frightening thought. Viktor Gyokeres is not expected to play before the international break and Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus have also been absent from the attack.

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: Stadium of Light — Wearside
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Aji Alese (shoulder), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist) | QUESTIONABLE: Omar Alderete (concussion)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Viktor Gyokeres (muscular- MORE), Gabriel Martinelli (unspecified), Martin Odegaard (knee - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Noni Madueke (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kepa Arrizabalaga (personal)

Sunderland vs Arsenal prediction

The Black Cats will hope that both the Stadium of Light and Arsenal’s midweek trip help level the playing field. Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has been a wizard this season, changing formations and tactics to keep the opposition off balance. But Arsenal truly are a different level, the sort that can manage even if outfoxed. Team 2-0 may well just do that again. Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal.