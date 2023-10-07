 Skip navigation
oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-VAULT
Simone Biles wins vault silver at gymnastics worlds despite fall
NEW.jpg
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule for Charlotte Roval

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burnleygoal_231007.jpg
Odobert gives Burnley shock 1-0 lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_garnergoal_231007.jpg
Garner powers Everton 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_postgameluttot_231007.jpg
Watt: Tottenham ‘have this belief about them’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-VAULT
Simone Biles wins vault silver at gymnastics worlds despite fall
NEW.jpg
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule for Charlotte Roval

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burnleygoal_231007.jpg
Odobert gives Burnley shock 1-0 lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_garnergoal_231007.jpg
Garner powers Everton 1-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_postgameluttot_231007.jpg
Watt: Tottenham ‘have this belief about them’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
JJ Watt: ‘Incredible’ Burnley boss Vincent Kompany asks for NFL insight for edge in set pieces

  
Published October 7, 2023 10:28 AM

There are not a ton of similarities between American football and soccer, but there are always things to learn from one another when superstars like JJ Watt and Vincent Kompany come together.

Watt, the retired 7x NFL All-Pro, is now an investor in Burnley and has gotten to know Clarets manager Vincent Kompany a bit.

And, believe it or not, there’s even room for clarification between the two outstanding defenders across the National Football League and Premier League.

Watt joined NBC’s Premier League Mornings Crew on Saturday to speak about a number of things, and dropped this fascinating tidbit about Kompany’s curiosity.

“It’s incredible,” Watt said of Kompany. “He’s brilliant. One of the things that stands out to me is how confident he is and how humble he is because he can be that confident. He is so smart and so knowledgeable but he’s always trying to learn.”

“I was literally on the phone with him yesterday and he said he wanted to set up a call for next week during international break because he wants to talk about similarities between NFL set plays and set pieces in the Premier League. He may get one tiny morsel of information he can then use, but he’s always trying to improve and I’ve loved all of our conversations because I feel like I get better.”
“Things like set pieces are where you can have a little of that crossover. There’s blocking. It’s funny. My wife being such a brilliant player. He’ll send me the clips and I’ll ask why we can’t do this, and she’ll explain why.”

It looks like Burnley’s going to need every bit of edge to survive the Premier League gauntlet this season, but Kompany has been known as a brilliant student and player for as long as he’s played and it’s not a surprise to hear he’s using every resource available to him, including Watt and his wife Kealia, the longtime National Women’s Soccer League defender.