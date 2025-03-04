 Skip navigation
Julian Alvarez goal (video): Argentine’s sweet strike brings Atletico Madrid level with Real Madrid

  
Published March 4, 2025 03:49 PM

Atletico Madrid got a moment of wonder from Julian Alvarez to draw level with Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0 on an early Rodrygo goal, Atleti needed something special to find level footing at the home of their derby rivals.

MORE - Champions League fixtures | List of Champions League winners

Alvarez took the ball on the right wing, fought through Aurelien Tchouameni’s tackle and danced into the 18 before firing a dart around the airborne Thibaut Courtois, off the far post, and into the goal.

The ex-Man City and River Plate attacker now has 22 goals across all competitions this season, seven of those coming in this UEFA Champions League.

He posted 19 goals and 13 assists during his last season at Man City, making 48 appearances across the 2023-24 campaign.

So far this season, he has 22 goals and five assists for Simeone’s Atleti, those markers coming in 40 games. What might’ve been at the Etihad!

Julian Alvarez wonder goal puts Atletico Madrid level with Real Madrid