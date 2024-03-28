 Skip navigation
Liverpool vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 28, 2024 07:43 PM

Liverpool can finish the weekend no worse than second on the Premier League table and perhaps alone in first with a win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live on USA Network at 9am ET or online via NBC.com).

The Reds have lost just twice this season and enter the weekend tied with Arsenal for the most points in the Premier League but behind the Gunners on goal differential.

With third-place Man City hosting Arsenal this weekend, a Liverpool win guarantees another week in with the most points in the Premier League.

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs BRIGHTON LIVE

Brighton are seeking their first back-to-back Premier League wins since late September, the end of their 5W-1L start to the season.

The Seagulls are out of the Europa League and both domestic cups, leaving Roberto De Zerbi to focus on the league table as a route back to Europe.

Brighton sit eighth with 42 points, five points off sixth-place Manchester United.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (ankle), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Darwin Nunez (hamstring), Andy Robertson (ankle).

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Joao Pedro (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh)