Liverpool vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool will try to extend their unbeaten run to seven games and keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, when they host Fulham at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side stole a 1-1 draw away to the three-time defending champions last weekend, with the manager proclaiming, “I think we passed a test today” after the game. Liverpool have been particularly dominant — as in, a perfect 10-for-10 wins across all competitions — at Anfield. The Reds are comeback kings of the Premier League heading into matchweek 14, with a league-leading 12 points rescued from losing positions and just one defeat in the last 11 PL games in which they trailed. With his next goal, Mohamed Salah will become the fifth Liverpool player to score 200 goals in all competitions.

Fulham, meanwhile, find themselves rather comfortable among the many mid-table sides hoping to put relegation fears to bed early in the season. The Cottagers, in 14th, have opened up a 10-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone, putting them closer to Manchester United in 6th (eight points) than 18th-place Sheffield United. Marco Silva’s side picked up all three points in a 3-2 victory over Wolves last time out, as Willian scored twice from the penalty spot, including the 93rd-minute winner, to snap a four-game winless slide (0W-1D-3L).

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Alisson (thigh), Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin)

Focus on Fulham, injury news

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Issa Diop (foot), Rodrigo Muniz (knee)