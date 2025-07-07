Mauricio Pochettino reaction: USMNT boss slams referees after controversial Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico

Mauricio Pochettino was not happy with the referees as his USMNT side lost 2-1 to Mexico in the final of the Gold Cup in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

Edson Alvarez headed home the winner with just over 10 minutes to go as the USMNT coughed up an early lead given to them thanks to a superb Chris Richards header.

Pochettino will have been frustrated that his side couldn’t control the tempo of the game better as Raul Jimenez equalized in the first half and Mexico always looked the more likely to win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pochettino focused his ire on the officiating crew as the USMNT believed they should have had a penalty kick for a handball on Jorge Sanchez in the 67th minute with the score locked at 1-1.

Mauricio Pochettino reaction — “That was a penalty”

“I don’t want to cry. I’m not going to cry. I wanted to tell the truth. The truth was that if that happened in the opposite half in their box for sure it’s a penalty,” Pochettino said. “Because we cannot talk about rules. You say it’s a silly penalty, it’s a silly penalty. Plenty of penalties are so silly. Silly, yes. The player was with the knee on the floor, he pushed the hand over the ball. It’s not that the hand was on the floor and the ball touched. Okay, all the excuses now but that was a penalty and maybe 2-1 for us and maybe now we are celebrating the trophy.

“I think that it is clear. And it’s not about to cry, or to complain or to put excuses in the difference things. For me it was embarrassing to see that situation. It’s a shame. Because I understand maybe 70,000 people, giving this penalty is not easy. But maybe against [us] it is easier. That is what we need to learn. I am so proud of the team. Keep going, keep fighting, keep pushing. One year until the World Cup. So many positives to take.”