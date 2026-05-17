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Michael Carrick reaction: Manchester United boss on sealing third place, Fernandes, his future, more

  
Published May 17, 2026 09:32 AM

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick looked pretty happy with his side beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday, as they sealed third-place in the Premier League table.

With UEFA Champions League qualification for next season already secured, United have secured third place with one game to go. And they did it in a thriller against Forest.

Here’s the latest Michael Carrick reaction after United’s win at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick reaction

Speaking on the pitch after the game, Carrick said the following to United’s fans: “What a way to finish the season for us at home, what a game that was, that’s how we like it. We’ve got to make it hard for ourselves! We’ve got to make it exciting and I thought we played ever so well today. It’s unbelievable to see this place like this. It is such a special place, it does magical things, we’ve had some unbelievable times over the years and this season we’ve had some big, big days that we’ve all enjoyed.

“I want to thank the players, I have to say to everybody this is such a good group of players, and I know we are here for football and the performance, but they are a really good group of people and I think that is important. Especially at this football club. That we sacrifice for each other, we look after each other, and they desperately want to do well, the players.

“I of course have to thank the backroom staff, the support that they’ve given all of us over a period of a time, the initial first team staff, the backroom staff, the coaches, all of the staff throughout the whole club, the effort and sacrifice that everyone goes to is what makes this place so special.

“We have players leaving us and out of contract. Casemiro has obviously been incredible. We have a really good connection and nice to see the response you give for him. We have Tyrell [Malacia] as well, which I mentioned to the boys before kick off, he’s had a tough time with injuries since he’s been here but please show your appreciation for Tyrell.

“Lastly, listen, it’s a huge thank you from me for the support this season. We enjoy the ups, we enjoy the downs, we support each other and the best thing about this place is you lot, the supporters, and the thing is for me, it’s easy to support and it’s easy to enjoy and easy when everything is good and everything is nice and everyone joins in and everything is great, really supportive, and I think the connection I felt when I walked in this place 20 years ago it’s in some of the challenging times and tougher times is when we stick together. This place is incredible. You’re a one-off. That is what the football club is all about. Thank you!”

“I want to say massive thank you for the season. It is unbelievable to see this place so full. I hope you enjoyed today. We’ve had some big moments, big goals and big results in this place over the last few months. Hopefully there will be a few more of them. Take care and have a good summer.”