Newcastle vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 31, 2024 06:28 PM

Injury-ravaged Newcastle United welcome Everton to St James’ Park on Tuesday as Eddie Howe’s side aim to keep their European push going.

WATCH NEWCASTLE v EVERTON LIVE

Newcastle lost three more players to injury during their incredible comeback win against West Ham on Saturday, as they rallied from 3-1 down with 13 minutes to go to win 4-3. Harvey Barnes was the hero off the bench with two late goals as Newcastle have a legitimate chance of pushing for a top six finish and qualifying for Europe for the second-straight season. If they managed to do that with all of their injuries, especially at the back, it will be nothing short of a miracle.

Everton are hoping for a miracle right now as Sean Dyche’s side are without a win in 12 games and lost 2-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday as they scored a 91st minute own goal and that just about summed up their last few months. Off the pitch there is still turmoil at Goodison Park and even though they’re defending well during games they just can’t finish off chances. Everton sit just above the relegation zone but it is getting very tight and there is the possibility of another points deduction for the Toffees as an investigation into another alleged breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules is nearing its conclusion.

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (April 2)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Newcastle United focus, team news

With so many injuries, Newcastle are down to very limited options at the back and we should expect Krafth, Burn, Schar and Hall to start as a back four. Gordon was excellent against West Ham but is suspended so Barnes should start out wide and Isak has also led the line superbly.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Sven Botman (knee), Lewis Miley (lower back), Anthony Gordon (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (calf), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Tino Livramento (ankle), Miguel Almiron (knee)

Everton focus, team news

It’s all about who starts up top for Everton as Dyche keeps swapping Calvert-Lewin and Beto and the latter found the net after coming off the bench at Bournemouth so he should get the nod.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) Lewis Dobbin (ankle), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) |QUESTIONABLE: Vitaliy Mykolenko (illness)