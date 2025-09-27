Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say about bounce-back win vs Burnley?

Erling Haaland scored two goals at the very end, Manchester City got a pair of own goals and Pep Guardiola should be very happy after his side looked razor sharp and full of life en route to a 5-1 home victory over Burnley on Saturday.

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after Manchester City’s bounce-back result and performance.

“I didn’t expect otherwise or differently [than to have to work hard for the win]. Premier League is always tough, but since the Manchester United game our spirit is much, much better. We defend as a group, the solidarity is beyond extraordinary and that is the path.”

On Rodri not being in the team: “I don’t know right now how the pain is in his knee. He said to us that he was not ready to play.”

On Kyle Walker returning to the Etihad: “It was [very strange]. We had many good moments together. I think he played a really, really good game. It’s not easy to handle Jeremy [Doku] in his prime, but happy to see him back.”