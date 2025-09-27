 Skip navigation
PGA: Ryder Cup - Second Day
Ryder Cup, Day 2 foursomes takeaways: Boo-birds out for Scottie Scheffler
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round One
Girlfriend of PGA Tour player Jake Knapp dies; Knapp: ‘Tough reality to comprehend’
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy tells crowd to ‘shut the (expletive) up’ and then seals match

nbc_pl_bournegoal2v2_250927.jpg
Kroupi strikes Bournemouth level at 2-2 with Leeds
hovland.jpg
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_250927.jpg
Welbeck’s brace makes it 3-1 for Brighton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say about bounce-back win vs Burnley?

  
Published September 27, 2025 12:30 PM

Erling Haaland scored two goals at the very end, Manchester City got a pair of own goals and Pep Guardiola should be very happy after his side looked razor sharp and full of life en route to a 5-1 home victory over Burnley on Saturday.

MAN CITY 5-1 BURNLEY Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction, speaking after Manchester City’s bounce-back result and performance.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after beating Burnley?

“I didn’t expect otherwise or differently [than to have to work hard for the win]. Premier League is always tough, but since the Manchester United game our spirit is much, much better. We defend as a group, the solidarity is beyond extraordinary and that is the path.”

On Rodri not being in the team: “I don’t know right now how the pain is in his knee. He said to us that he was not ready to play.”

On Kyle Walker returning to the Etihad: “It was [very strange]. We had many good moments together. I think he played a really, really good game. It’s not easy to handle Jeremy [Doku] in his prime, but happy to see him back.”