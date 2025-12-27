Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City boss say after late win at Nottingham Forest?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted after their late win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He applauded the fans wildly and celebrated massively at the end as Guardiola was fired up and was booked during the game for his reaction on the sidelines.

This was a sixth-straight Premier League win for City as Rayan Cherki won it late on and was the star of the show.

Here’s the latest Pep Guardiola reaction.

Pep Guardiola reaction

On the win: All the kilos I won over Christmas time in weight, today I lost it. I am fit again. What a team San Dyche has made again. That’s a really, really, really big three points. They are an incredible team, the way that they play they do it unbelievably. Igor wins all of the balls. They have a top quality team, This team was in the Champions League but for one or two games last season and now in European competitions. A fantastic team and tough place to come, and at winter time. We talked a lot about this in the last few days with the players. Winter time, at Nottingham Forest, you have to be there, there, there. Today if we are not ready then we do not win that game. The mentality was unbelievable, so really pleased again for the guys.”

On change from first to second half: “There were too many players behind the ball and not the pockets. After when we break, move inside and outside, then we create chances.”

On his celebrations with Pep Lijnders after the goals: “He is so good. He is a top manager. Sometimes people think, ‘he’s the assistant’, well maybe I am his assistant. We talked at half time and changed a little bit the shape.”

On being top of the table: “We have 18 games played so we have now finished the first leg. And in the second we know that coming is a lot of games like today. The Premier League is tougher, tougher, tougher, but it is important to be there. Winning or losing today would not mean it’s over, we have many games.”

Rayan Cherki reaction