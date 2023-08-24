Premier League transfer needs for final week of the summer window

With just a few days to go until the summer transfer window slams shut for Premier League clubs, which teams still need to strengthen in certain areas?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Some teams will be busier than others in the final week of the window and we will see plenty of scrambling for new signings.

Below we take a closer look at what all 20 Premier League teams need to do in the final days, hours and minutes of what has been an incredibly busy summer window.

Arsenal

With the injury to Jurrien Timber they may need to add another defensive option. Other than that, moving on fringe players is now the focus.

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings’ injury would usually force Villa to make a move at center back but Pau Torres’ arrival has them set in that area. Villa look all set.

Bournemouth

Maybe another central striker to take the pressure off Dominic Solanke?

Brentford

They are pushing hard to sign Nicolas Gonzalez from Fiorentina and his creativity in attack would be a big boost.

Brighton & Hove Albion

They have been looking at options in central midfield to replace Moises Caicedo and that’s the only area where they can strengthen a little.

Burnley

Center forward is an area where Vincent Kompany’s side are looking a little light. Who will score the goals to keep the Clarets up?

Chelsea

Again, another team looking for a center forward option. It won’t be easy as Chelsea have Christopher Nkunku but he’s injured and Nicolas Jackson has impressed without scoring. Perhaps a loan move or a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku makes sense to help?

Crystal Palace

Shock! Another team looking for a center forward. Roy Hodgson lost Wilfried Zaha this summer and he needs to replace his goals. A new goalkeeper is also an option.

Everton

They basically need new players everywhere but their financial situation is a big problem. They are trying to sign Che Adams to add competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

Fulham

After losing Aleksandar Mitrovic they have added Raul Jimenez but probably want to sign a clinical finisher.

Liverpool

Another central midfielder is the main aim as they are being linked with a move for both Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat.

Luton Town

They look pretty set given their budget but if a good option pops up for a loan deal, expect them to try and boost their attacking options.

Manchester City

They are in the market for a tricky and versatile midfielder with Eberechi Eze and Matheus Nunes both targets.

Manchester United

Still on the hunt for a central midfielder and like Liverpool, they’ve been linked with Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat.

Newcastle United

It seems like their business is done after a busy summer, mostly signing young talents after Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali arrived.

Nottingham Forest

A goalkeeper appears to be on their mind with Dean Henderson linked with another loan move from Manchester United. Forest will probably make a flurry of deals in the final days of the window.

Sheffield United

They’ve been searching for a striker and that appears to be their main target heading into the final week or so of the window.

Tottenham Hotspur

It looks like Spurs’ business is pretty much done and now they will focus on moving players on who aren’t in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

West Ham United

David Moyes wants one more attacking player as the Hammers are pushing to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Funds are an issue for Wolves so any moves will be depended on whether or not Matheus Nunes is sold. It is pretty clear they need a clinical finisher, but can they afford to bring one in?

