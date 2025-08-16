Thomas Frank reaction: What did Spurs boss say after debut win over Burnley?

Thomas Frank began his Tottenham Hotspur career with a 3-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, as summer signing Mohammed Kudus found Richarlison for the first two goals and Brennan Johnson added the exclamation point for the former Brentford boss.

SPURS 3-0 BURNLEY — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after his Premier League debut as Spurs boss.

What did Thomas Frank say after beating Burnley in Spurs debut?

“Perfect start or dream start we all know we need to follow up on it. Today I will just enjoy it and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it because that is important. I think overall it was a good performance, not through the roof. A good performance against a difficult opponent. It’s never easy in the Premier League we know that and after the very short turnaround against PSG. No complaints.

“If there are two days, three days, four days, one day [between games], I will make sure I do everything I can to get the team ready. But just a reminder that PSG are playing tomorrow night and we play today. I don’t know who decides that, but the ones who decide that maybe need to think a little bit about the players. But, big positive our medical department and performance department did a top job to make sure the players were ready to go. I think we had eight starters again, so that I am happy with.”

“It’s fair to say [Richarlison] hasn’t played in every game in the past three or four years so we need to be smart with him. There are various ways. It could be to come off in games after a certain amount of time, or come off the bench, or to play five games in a row.”