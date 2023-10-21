Tottenham vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Tottenham will try to extend their unbeaten start and return to the top of the Premier League table with a win when they host Fulham in north London to close out matchweek 9 on Monday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Manchester City and Liverpool leapfrogged Ange Postecoglou’s side with wins on Saturday, as Tottenham (20 points) enjoy the second-best start to a league season in club history. The 1960-61 Spurs side took 21 points from their first eight games before going on to win the title. Harry Kane’s departure has seen Tottenham become something of a two-man team in attack, with newly appointed captain Son Heung-min (6 goals) and summer signing James Maddison (2 goals, 5 assists) tag-teaming to fill the club-record scorer’s vacancy. They will, however, be without Yves Bissouma on Monday, after the all-action midfielder was sent off in the 1-0 victory over Luton Town before the international break.

Fulham are riding the roller coaster early on, without back-to-back wins, draws or defeats yet this season. Their form through eight games: WLDLWDLW. The Cottagers picked up a 3-1 victory over last-place Sheffield United before the break, but were perhaps a bit fortunate to do so, with the winner coming via a Wes Foderingham own goal (canceling one from Antonee Robinson just minutes earlier) before Willian put the game to bed in stoppage time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Monday (Oct. 23)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Tottenham, injury news

OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (hamstring)

Focus on Fulham, injury news

OUT: Issa Diop (foot), Tosin Adarabioyo (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)