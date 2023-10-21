Tottenham vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaylee Mckeown of Australia reacts after competing in the...
Kaylee McKeown becomes second swimmer to hold every backstroke world record
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Sunday Cup race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, and more
Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_231021.jpg
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_231021.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bobbycharlton_231021.jpg
Remembering the life, legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaylee Mckeown of Australia reacts after competing in the...
Kaylee McKeown becomes second swimmer to hold every backstroke world record
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Sunday Cup race at Homestead: Start time, TV info, and more
Rally America 2023 LSPR Brandon Semenuk in car.jpg
Brandon Semenuk’s second consecutive ARA championship in 2023 is only the beginning
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_231021.jpg
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_231021.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_bobbycharlton_231021.jpg
Remembering the life, legacy of Sir Bobby Charlton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Tottenham vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published October 21, 2023 01:12 PM

Tottenham will try to extend their unbeaten start and return to the top of the Premier League table with a win when they host Fulham in north London to close out matchweek 9 on Monday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Manchester City and Liverpool leapfrogged Ange Postecoglou’s side with wins on Saturday, as Tottenham (20 points) enjoy the second-best start to a league season in club history. The 1960-61 Spurs side took 21 points from their first eight games before going on to win the title. Harry Kane’s departure has seen Tottenham become something of a two-man team in attack, with newly appointed captain Son Heung-min (6 goals) and summer signing James Maddison (2 goals, 5 assists) tag-teaming to fill the club-record scorer’s vacancy. They will, however, be without Yves Bissouma on Monday, after the all-action midfielder was sent off in the 1-0 victory over Luton Town before the international break.

Fulham are riding the roller coaster early on, without back-to-back wins, draws or defeats yet this season. Their form through eight games: WLDLWDLW. The Cottagers picked up a 3-1 victory over last-place Sheffield United before the break, but were perhaps a bit fortunate to do so, with the winner coming via a Wes Foderingham own goal (canceling one from Antonee Robinson just minutes earlier) before Willian put the game to bed in stoppage time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Fulham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Monday (Oct. 23)

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Tottenham, injury news

OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Alfie Whiteman (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Brennan Johnson (hamstring)

Focus on Fulham, injury news

OUT: Issa Diop (foot), Tosin Adarabioyo (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (hamstring), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)