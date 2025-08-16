 Skip navigation
Transfer news, rumors: Eze, Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur heating up

  
Published August 16, 2025 08:25 AM

The latest transfer news surrounding Eberechi Eze is very promising for Tottenham Hotspur fans, while a possible move for Savinho to Spurs is heating up too.

According to multiple reports from Fabrizio Romano, David Ornstein and Sacha Tavolieri, Eze has told Palace he wants to move to Spurs and he has already agreed personal terms, while he is not expected to play for Palace against Chelsea on Sunday. Per the report from Ornstein, Palace have already reached out to Leicester City about signing Moroccan winger Bilal El Khannous as Eze’s replacement.

While Romano also revealed that Spurs remain in talks with Manchester City over signing Brazilian winger Savinho too, as Pep Guardiola has said Savinho is injured for the next few weeks but the City winger posted a photo of himself in the gym to further stir the speculation pot.

It has been reported that Eze could sign for Spurs for close to $90 million, while City want over $81 million for Savinho but Spurs have offered far less. So far.

Eze and Savinho a huge upgrade for Spurs

After already signing Mohammed Kudus this summer, Spurs have a clear recruitment strategy: buy players who are tricky, direct and full of creativity.

Thomas Frank’s side were organized for the majority of their Super Cup final defeat on penalties to PSG in midweek, and the only real issue was creating chances from open play and looking dangerous on the break.

If Eze and Savinho arrive, that problem would be solved. Both suit Frank’s style extremely well and if Spurs have the money to make this happen it makes them serious contenders to challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League.