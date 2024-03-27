USYNT phenom Cavan Sullivan to reportedly sign for Manchester City, take long loan back to MLS

One of the most celebrated prospects in United States youth national team and Major League Soccer history is going to the Premier League... eventually.

Cavan Sullivan, 14, will sign for Manchester City according to The Athletic, with the understanding that Sullivan will stay with the Philadelphia Union until his 18th birthday.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Sullivan — fresh off an assist on his professional debut for Union II in MLS Next Pro — will reportedly sign the richest Homegrown Player deal in MLS history and stay with the Union until his 18th birthday.

That will be September 28, 2027, early in the Premier League season.

Humorously, that means Sullivan will be in semi-annual rivalry matches against a club owned by his parent club (NYCFC).

Sullivan won the Golden Ball winner with the USYNT at the CONCACAF U-15 Championship, and another report claims that Germany has been scouting the Philadelphia-born playmaker.

The USYNT phenom made his first professional appearance on Sunday when he entered a 1-1 home match, and boy did he made a terrific first impression with an assist on Sal Olivas’ game-winning goal.