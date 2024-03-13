 Skip navigation
West Ham vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 13, 2024 10:59 AM

Aston Villa’s top-four hopes could use a win over Aston Villa at the London Stadium, and the Villans do not boast a victory like that in recent memory.

Villa have won six Premier League games since December 17, but all have come against lower-half sides. Unai Emery’s men are have lost all four of their matches against top-half sides during that span by a combined score of 12-4.

WATCH WEST HAM vs ASTON VILLA LIVE

The visit to West Ham starts a run of three-straight Premier League fixtures against European competitors, with Wolves and Man City to follow the affair in London.

David Moyes has his Irons performing better in the league, a comeback draw with Burnley following wins over Brentford and Everton. But West Ham also have waited some time for a win over a top-half side. Coincidentally, West Ham’s last win of that quality was also against Arsenal and also in December.

West Ham sit seventh with 43 points, four clear of the bottom half and four behind sixth-place Manchester United. Villa have 55 points and are fourth but just two points clear of Spurs, who have a match-in-hand on the Villans.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Stream: Online via NBC.com

West Ham focus, team news

OUT: Maxwel Cornet (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Emerson (knock)

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), John McGinn (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey (foot)