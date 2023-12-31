West Ham vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham vs Brighton will be an intriguing clash at London Stadium on Tuesday as both teams have high hopes for 2024.

The Hammers and Seagulls collide coming off the back of two big wins as both have reached the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League and they also dream of a top four finish. And why not?

West Ham secured a huge 2-0 London derby win at Arsenal last time out as David Moyes’ side have rediscovered their defensive edge and are clinical on the counter with Bowen and Kudus leading the charge. Despite winning the Europa Conference League last season and reaching the last 16 of the Europa League this season and being in the top six of the Premier League, Moyes is much-maligned by some sections of the West Ham support due to their playing style. There’s no doubt Moyes is getting the absolute maximum out of the squad of players he has and the likes of Kudus, Paqueta and Bowen are gelling and becoming more dangerous week after week.

Brighton continue to overachieve under Roberto De Zerbi as they battered Tottenham 4-2 last time out and could have scored seven or eight. The Seagulls have a totally different playing style to West Ham and their fluid movement and innovative overloads continue to bamboozle opponents despite injuries hitting them hard for most of this season. The fact Brighton are in eighth place and just three points behind sixth-place West Ham is an incredible achievement as they’ve backed up their magnificent 2022-23 campaign and could do even better this season.

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (January 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

West Ham focus, team news

The Hammers were dealt a big blow in their win at Arsenal with Paqueta going down with a knee injury. Benrahma is likely to come in for the Brazilian, while Kudus heading away on AFCON duty will also be a big blow in January. Once again Bowen will lead the line as his energy and clinical finishing is crucial to West Ham.

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee), Lucas Paqueta (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nayef Aguerd (illness), Kurt Zouma (knee), Mohammed Kudus (possible AFCON inclusion)

Brighton focus, team news

Igor and Buonanette both suffered injuries against Tottenham and Dunk picked up his fifth yellow of the season and is suspended, so De Zerbi will have to rotate heavily once again. Whoever the Seagulls bring in will know the system inside out and you know exactly what you’re going to get from Brighton.

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Adam Webster (knock), Joel Veltman (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Lewis Dunk (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Igor (knock), Facundo Buonanette (knock),