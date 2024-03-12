 Skip navigation
When is the UEFA Champions League draw? Schedule, how to watch live, dates

  
Published March 12, 2024 09:07 AM

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, semifinal and final draw for the 2023-24 season takes place in Switzerland this week.

[ LIVE: Follow Champions League on FotMob.com ]

Four teams have qualified for the last eight so far with reigning champs Manchester City joined by giants, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are favorites to join them in the quarters but that quartet still have to negotiate tricky Round of 16 second legs to reach last eight.

As well as the draw for the last eight, UEFA will also make the draw for the semifinals so teams know who they will face from here on out if they want to reach the final at Wembley on June 1, 2024. A draw for the final will also be made to determine which teams could be the home team.

Below are all the details you need on the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinal stage.

When is the UEFA Champions League draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals?

Time: 7am ET
Date: Friday, March 15 2024

How can you watch the Champions League draw live?

You can watch the draw live via UEFA’s website, right here.

How does the Champions League draw work?

There will be no seedings for the rest of the tournament and there will also be no protection against being drawn against a team from your own country or a team you faced in the group stage. It is a completely open draw.

For the quarterfinal draw the eight teams are all in one pot and the team selected first will play the first leg of the quarterfinal at home and the team drawn second will play the second leg at home.

For the semifinal draw there will be four balls in one pot each marked “Winners of quarterfinal 1" and so on. The first ball taken out in each pairing will see those teams play their semifinal first leg at home.

For the final draw it will be decided which team would be determined as the home team purely for administrative purposes.