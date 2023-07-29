Women’s World Cup Power Rankings

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has been intriguing viewing so far as powerhouses are flexing their muscles and minnows are causing shocks.

But who are the favorites? Which teams are struggling? Who are the dark horses?

Based on their performances so far at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, here’s our Power Rankings of all 32 teams.

The minnows

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 28: Romina Nunez of Argentina celebrates with teammate Aldana Cometti after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Harriet Lander - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

25. Argentina

26. Italy

27. Republic of Ireland

28. Panama

29. Vietnam

30. Costa Rica

31. Morocco

32. Zambia

The outsiders

Colombia’s forward Catalina Usme (R) celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 25, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

17. Colombia

18. Nigeria

19. Philippines

20. New Zealand

21. Norway

22. South Africa

23. South Korea

24. Haiti

The dark horses

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 29: Rebecka Blomqvist (2nd L) of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s fifth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

9. Sweden

10. Canada

11. Portugal

12. Denmark

13. China

14. Australia

15. Jamaica

16. Switzerland

The contenders

England’s forward #07 Lauren James (R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

1. USA

2. England

3. Germany

4. Spain

5. France

6. Japan

7. Netherlands

8. Brazil

