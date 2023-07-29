 Skip navigation
Women’s World Cup Power Rankings

  
Published July 29, 2023 08:49 AM

The 2023 Women’s World Cup has been intriguing viewing so far as powerhouses are flexing their muscles and minnows are causing shocks.

[ MORE: How to watch Women’s World Cup, video highlights, schedule ]

But who are the favorites? Which teams are struggling? Who are the dark horses?

Based on their performances so far at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, here’s our Power Rankings of all 32 teams.

The minnows

Argentina v South Africa: Group G - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 28: Romina Nunez of Argentina celebrates with teammate Aldana Cometti after scoring her team’s second goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Argentina and South Africa at Dunedin Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Dunedin / Ōtepoti, New Zealand. (Photo by Harriet Lander - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA via Getty Images

25. Argentina
26. Italy
27. Republic of Ireland
28. Panama
29. Vietnam
30. Costa Rica
31. Morocco
32. Zambia

The outsiders

FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH16-COL-KOR

Colombia’s forward Catalina Usme (R) celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and South Korea at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 25, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

17. Colombia
18. Nigeria
19. Philippines
20. New Zealand
21. Norway
22. South Africa
23. South Korea
24. Haiti

The dark horses

Sweden v Italy: Group G - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 29: Rebecka Blomqvist (2nd L) of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s fifth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between Sweden and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Wellington / Te Whanganui-a-Tara, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA via Getty Images

9. Sweden
10. Canada
11. Portugal
12. Denmark
13. China
14. Australia
15. Jamaica
16. Switzerland

The contenders

FBL-WC-2023-WOMEN-MATCH25-ENG-DEN

England’s forward #07 Lauren James (R) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group D football match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney on July 28, 2023. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

1. USA
2. England
3. Germany
4. Spain
5. France
6. Japan
7. Netherlands
8. Brazil