Top News

General Views of PalaItalia - Milano Santa Giulia Ice Hockey Arena
NHL and NHLPA say they’re pleased after test events at new Olympic hockey arena in Milan
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Red Wings retire Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 jersey and he says leaving Detroit was a huge mistake
MLB: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86

nbc_nba_chavslac_260112.jpg
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
nbc_nba_lalvssac_260112.jpg
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
nbc_nba_pacersceltics_2min_260112(2).jpg
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Federico
Martinez

Liverpool v Barnsley - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley: Reds turn on the style to set up Brighton visit
Newcastle United v Manchester City - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live: League Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-EXETER
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Crystal Palace FA Cup Trophy Parade & Celebrations
FA Cup history: List of FA Cup winners, finals and who has won the most FA Cups?
Cameroon v Morocco - Quarter-final - Africa Cup Of Nations
How to watch Nigeria vs Morocco live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Ivory Coast vs Egypt Quarter Final - 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations
How to watch Senegal vs Egypt live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Newcastle United v Fulham - Carabao Cup Quarter Final
League Cup 2025-26: How to watch, quarterfinal schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Seagulls depth gives Fletcher an FA Cup one-and-done
Portsmouth v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Portsmouth 1-4 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli hat trick leads Gunners to fourth round
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
January 8, 2026 08:22 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's back-and-forth battle with Liverpool that resulted in a stalemate at the Emirates in Matchweek 21.
