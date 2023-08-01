The most critical player for each Premier League power’s title hopes

The Premier League’s summer can do a lot to make us forget what we witnessed over the previous 12 months, and even longer.

The transfer market’s madness has a habit of doing that each year, as new or moving names demand that we consider what might be over the following year in England.

While we consider how much better a player like Declan Rice may make Arsenal, we occasionally discount a holdover who was oh-so-special in driving the Gunners to the brink of a title.

This can be done for almost every club. How might Mateo Kovacic change Man City? A good question, but what about those key pieces that drove the club to a treble.

Below, we detail a few players who might’ve slipped your mind these warm months as the summer flings that are splashy transfers dance through your minds. Ignore them at your own risk.