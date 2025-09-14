Latest News
Previewing Arsenal's showdown with Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to Matchweek 5's blockbuster fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad.
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United following their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad.
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
Robbie Mustoe explains why Kevin Schade is his "one to watch" after his breakout performance for Brentford against Chelsea in Matchweek 4.
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
Robbie Earle explains why Noni Madueke is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance on the right wing of Arsenal's attack in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
Doku: Haaland ‘is a machine’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku following his side's comfortable 3-0 win over Manchester United at the Etihad.
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 4, including her thoughts on the Manchester Derby, Ruben Amorim's tactical issues, areas of need for Liverpool, and more.
PL Update: Manchester City crush Manchester United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe look back on a dramatic Sunday slate that saw Liverpool's late push against Burnley result in three points and Manchester City outmuscle Manchester United at the Etihad.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 4 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his takeaways from his side's 3-0 win against Manchester United at the Etihad.