Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cade Horton, Clayton Kershaw & Joc Pederson
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Max Fried leads strong group of options for week of May 12
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, how to watch, biggest games
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cade Horton, Clayton Kershaw & Joc Pederson
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Max Fried leads strong group of options for week of May 12
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
2025 NFL Schedule Release: Date, time, how to watch, biggest games
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bet both teams to score in Europa League Final
May 9, 2025 11:48 AM
Brad Thomas breaks down why he's fading both defenses and taking both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to score in their Europa League Final matchup.
Latest Clips
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
17:48
Knicks return home for Game 3 vs. Celtics
12:41
Dodgers have luxury to wait on Shohei pitching
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
04:03
USC must be ‘a lot closer’ to the playoffs in 2026
08:12
Can Alabama, Florida State bounce back in 2025?
08:22
Would Trump’s college sports commission help?
06:28
Is Texas QB Arch Manning as good as advertised?
10:25
Michigan’s Moore suspension marks a change
09:13
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
01:44
Cavs at +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:10
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
18:55
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
07:29
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
05:58
Where Clowney could continue his career
09:19
Fill in the Blank: Offseason vibe check
07:33
Pickens is ‘grateful’ to play with Prescott
06:04
Carter reportedly will wear No. 51
03:35
Jeanty among first-round picks inking rookie deals
14:19
Cowboys are Pickens’ ‘ultimate shot at redemption’
07:43
PIT got rid of ‘pebble in shoe’ trading Pickens
06:10
Steelers never ‘fully embraced’ Pickens’ talents
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
03:09
QBs dominate college football offseason storylines
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue