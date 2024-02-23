Watch Now
Evaluating NBA Most Improved Player market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the current odds for the NBA Most Improved Player Award, including those for Tyrese Maxey, Coby White and Alperen Sengun, among others.
Betting market for Western Conference contenders
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the odds for the top contenders in the Western Conference, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets.
Can anyone take down the Celtics in the East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Blind picking national title contender resumes
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a blind look at some men's college basketball resumes and try to name the matching team while also explaining how far each team can go in the NCAA Tournament.
Handicapping Premier League title contenders
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for the Premier League contenders, discussing which team is the best bet to take home the crown in 2024.
Assessing Haaland as the 2024 UCL top goal scorer
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss which finisher could be the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, what to ask when betting in a specific market and more.
How midseason polling ‘infects’ betting markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their gripe with midseason awards polling, arguing that it "infects" betting markets.
How would Suns, Thunder match up in the playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick wonder what pricing would look like for a hypothetical Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder playoff series, with betting markets seemingly in on OKC but Phoenix boasting playoff pedigree.
No obvious bets for Wilson’s 2024 team
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the betting market for Russell Wilson's 2024 team, with no team representing a clear pick as things currently stand.