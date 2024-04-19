Watch Now
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
Connor Rogers joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to discuss the buzz around the Giants and Jets as they each enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick.
Connor Rogers joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to discuss the buzz around the Giants and Jets as they each enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick.
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
If the Jets come out of the draft with added talent at key positions of need, Connor Rogers sees potential for the Jets to surge in a reduced AFC East.
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are both surprised that the Knicks don't have better odds in their first-round NBA playoff series against the 76ers.
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick examine the market for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic NBA playoff series, in which they're clearly aligned on the victor.
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the market for the Sacramento Kings vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, explaining why they're more confident in Sacramento in the win-and-in scenario.
Best bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets in first round
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the best tactics on how to handicap the Lakers vs. Nuggets series, where Drew thinks the Lakers can pull out a few wins as he marks their home games as 30/30 toss ups.
Finding value in 2024 NBA Finals MVP markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review current odds for NBA Finals MVP and investigate where bettors can find value beyond Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum atop the board.
Bad beats so far through 2024: Davis at Masters
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick revisit some of their most notable bad beats in betting over the last couple of years, including this year's Masters and a parlay involving MLB and tennis.
PL now City’s to lose after consequential weekend
After a difficult weekend for Liverpool and Arsenal, Man City is now the heavy favorite to win the Premier League. Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if City is vulnerable with a favorable fixture schedule remaining.