Watch Now
Lillard trade swings NBA title odds to Bucks
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick react to the Milwaukee Bucks leaping to the top of the odds to win the NBA Championship after acquiring Damian Lillard and how every team involved benefited from the trade.
Up Next
Will Notre Dame continue domination of ACC?
Will Notre Dame continue domination of ACC?
Notre Dame has won 29 straight games against ACC opponents, but Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick believe Duke can put up a fight against the Fighting Irish.
Injuries impacting bets for Packers-Lions TNF
Injuries impacting bets for Packers-Lions TNF
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick preview the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.
Lillard trade swings NBA title odds to Bucks
Lillard trade swings NBA title odds to Bucks
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick react to the Milwaukee Bucks leaping to the top of the odds to win the NBA Championship after acquiring Damian Lillard and how every team involved benefited from the trade.
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview an NFC East matchup between the Commanders and Eagles, making the case to back Washington (+8.5) on Bet the Edge.
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their approach to betting the Rams at the Colts, sharing why this is one of the worst 'situational spots' for Los Angeles and Shane Steichen's odds to win COY on Bet the Edge.
3-way race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year
3-way race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NFL Defensive Player of Year award market and the three players that are dominating the odds on Bet the Edge.
Garoppolo’s absence would have big impact for LV
Garoppolo's absence would have big impact for LV
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about Jimmy Garoppolo potentially missing the Raiders game against the Chargers and how that could affect the betting lines and odds on Bet the Edge.
Handicapping Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Handicapping Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap Monday night's doubleheader, expecting Baker Mayfield to be 'under extreme duress' against the Eagles and Joe Burrow's status against the Rams affecting the market on Bet the Edge.
Expect regression from Dolphins facing Bills?
Expect regression from Dolphins facing Bills?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Week 4 matchup between the Dolphins and Bills, discussing if Miami can continue it's scorching start to the season or if Buffalo's defense can keep them in check on Bet the Edge.