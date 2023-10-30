Watch Now
Not time to panic for 49ers despite losing skid
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher assess what to make of the confusing San Francisco 49ers after their third straight loss in Week 8, before running through some NFL Week 9 opening lines.
Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 betting line is surprising
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher are both big on the Dallas Cowboys as three-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers vs. Bengals line
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Brock Purdy being in concussion protocol and if Sam Darnold can ensure the 49ers cover the spread against the Bengals if called upon.
Fading the top of Sixth Man of the Year market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick's approach to the NBA Sixth Man of the Year market is clear: wait -- then fade, fade, fade. They break down the favorites before explaining why they're not chomping at the bit to get in.
Week 8 best bets: Etienne rush yards, Saints-Colts
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer their best bets for NFL Week 8, including clear picks in the Indianapolis Colts - New Orleans Saints matchup and for Travis Etienne, with odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why Oregon is the smart bet in Week 9 vs. Utah
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the betting line for Oregon vs. Utah matchup in Week 9 and why the Ducks present an appealing bet at -6.5.
Betting NBA division winner futures for 2023-24
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the best bets within the NBA division winner markets and which NBA futures peak their interest heading into the 2023-24 season.
Bucs don’t offer betting optimism v. Bills on TNF
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick analyze how to bet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 8 Thursday Night Football matchup, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
49ers vs. Bengals is a ‘nice spot’ to bet on SF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why they lean towards backing the 49ers in Week 8 against the Bengals despite short rest and Cincinnati coming off its bye on Bet the Edge.
BOS the safe bet in two-team Eastern Conf. race
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher analyze the betting market in the NBA Eastern Conference, which looks like a two-team race between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks -- with a clear favorite to the Bet the Edge crew.