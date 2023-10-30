 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Turin
Pairs’ world champions out of Grand Prix figure skating series
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Winners, losers from Cup playoff race at Martinsville
William Byron at Martinsville.jpg
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4

Top Clips

nbc_simms_headlines_231029.jpg
Give me the headlines: ‘The need for Shaheed’
nbc_simms_bengals49ers_231029.jpg
Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF
nbc_pk_40for401998randall_231013.jpg
40-For-40: Visiting Randle’s childhood home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Turin
Pairs’ world champions out of Grand Prix figure skating series
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Winners, losers from Cup playoff race at Martinsville
William Byron at Martinsville.jpg
Long: William Byron endures to reach Championship 4

Top Clips

nbc_simms_headlines_231029.jpg
Give me the headlines: ‘The need for Shaheed’
nbc_simms_bengals49ers_231029.jpg
Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF
nbc_pk_40for401998randall_231013.jpg
40-For-40: Visiting Randle’s childhood home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Not time to panic for 49ers despite losing skid

October 29, 2023 10:11 PM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher assess what to make of the confusing San Francisco 49ers after their third straight loss in Week 8, before running through some NFL Week 9 opening lines.
Up Next
nbc_edge_btechiefs49ers_231029.jpg
7:22
Not time to panic for 49ers despite losing skid
Now Playing
nbc_edge_eaglescowboyspreview_231029.jpg
2:31
Cowboys-Eagles Week 9 betting line is surprising
Now Playing
nbc_bte_purdy_231026.jpg
3:11
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers vs. Bengals line
Now Playing
nbc_bte_market_231026.jpg
4:42
Fading the top of Sixth Man of the Year market
Now Playing
nbc_bte_coltstravis_231026.jpg
5:20
Week 8 best bets: Etienne rush yards, Saints-Colts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteorevutah_231025.jpg
3:10
Why Oregon is the smart bet in Week 9 vs. Utah
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbamarkets_231025.jpg
7:26
Betting NBA division winner futures for 2023-24
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetbvbuf_231025.jpg
5:42
Bucs don’t offer betting optimism v. Bills on TNF
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bengals49ers_231024.jpg
5:55
49ers vs. Bengals is a ‘nice spot’ to bet on SF
Now Playing
nbc_bte_btenbaeast_231024.jpg
7:47
BOS the safe bet in two-team Eastern Conf. race
Now Playing