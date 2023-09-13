 Skip navigation
Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Callum Ilott weathers fallout from fifth at Laguna Seca after incident with Agustin Canapino
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Youngstown State at Ohio State
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Kyle McCord, Leonard Riley and Cade Klubnik all star against FCS opponents
Pete Fairbanks
Saves and Steals: Fantastic Fairbanks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_berry_deebointv_230913v3.jpg
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
nbc_golf_gt_majastark_230913.jpg
Stark excited for ‘nerve-racking’ Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Penn State 'cruising' ahead of game vs. Illinois

September 13, 2023 06:47 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Penn State vs. Illinois and discuss why they are betting the Nittany Lions with a 'relentless' offense entering Week 3 on Bet the Edge.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btetnfminphi_230913.jpg
5:43
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetennflor_230913.jpg
2:58
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepennstill_230913.jpg
1:54
Penn State ‘cruising’ ahead of game vs. Illinois
Now Playing
nbc_edge_chargerstitans_230912.jpg
5:05
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteoroyflowers_230911.jpg
4:23
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecowboys_230911.jpg
3:58
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteravensinjurys_230911.jpg
4:15
How will Ravens injuries affect Bengals matchup?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jetsbillspreview_230910.jpg
6:08
Bills-Jets Monday Night Football betting preview
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week2lines_230910.jpg
3:48
Previewing NFL Week 2 standout bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_steelers_230907.jpg
4:01
49ers have some red flags against the Steelers
Now Playing