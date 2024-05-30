 Skip navigation
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Saves and Steals: Back on track
Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
Mets to cut Jorge López after reliever throws glove into stands following ejection
IndyCar: Indianapolis 500
Roger Penske on ‘redemptive’ Indianapolis 500 win: ‘Now, let’s go for three in a row’

nbc_roto_btewnba_240529.jpg
Aces’ Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_btefoupdate_240529.jpg
Swiatek ‘in good spot’ to recover from close call
nbc_golf_gc_auburnteamintv_240529.jpg
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Why Timberwolves could force a Game 7

May 30, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet the Edge looks back on the Timberwolves' Game 4 victory over the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and why Minnesota has a real chance at extending the series to seven games.
nbc_roto_btewnba_240529.jpg
2:50
Aces’ Wilson is rightful frontrunner for WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_btefoupdate_240529.jpg
7:06
Swiatek ‘in good spot’ to recover from close call
nbc_roto_btemavswolvesgm5_240529.jpg
7:50
Why Timberwolves could force a Game 7
nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240528.jpg
5:45
French Open is shaping up to be ‘very chalky’
nbc_roto_btenlmvp_240528.jpg
7:16
NL MVP betting market has been anchored by Dodgers
nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240526.jpg
4:06
Evaluating French Open Round 1 best bets
nbc_roto_btebosindgm4preview_240526.jpg
5:15
Celtics ‘not scaring anybody’ in the playoffs
nbc_roto_btelukafinalsmvp_240526.jpg
2:23
Why Doncic is the best bet to win Finals MVP
nbc_roto_bteswiatekdraw_240523.jpg
6:51
No doubt Swiatek is ‘best mover’ on the court
nbc_roto_btedjokovicfavored_240523.jpg
5:13
Unpacking the ‘wide-open’ French Open for the men
