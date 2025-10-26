 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 - Practice
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Yamamoto throws first World Series complete game since 2015 as Dodgers beat Blue Jays 5-1 in Game 2

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_cfb_sherrone_moore_intrv_251025v2.jpg
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois

October 26, 2025 12:00 AM
A career-day from WR Denzel Boston featuring 10 catches, 153 yards and two TDs – one passing – powered the Washington Huskies to a three-score win over No. 23 Illinois

nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_cfb_sherrone_moore_intrv_251025v2.jpg
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_michgian_td_4thq_251025.jpg
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_nba_indvsmem_251025.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
nbc_cfb_michgian_st_td2_251025.jpg
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
nbc_nba_chavsphi_251025.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
MPXHaynesTD2.jpg
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
nbc_nas_xfinitymville_251025.jpg
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_nba_okcvsatl_251025.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
nbc_cfb_michigan_td2_251025.jpg
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251025.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
nbc_cfb_playpff_teams_half_251025v2.jpg
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
ChilesTDMIchigan.jpg
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
nbc_cfb_michigan_td1_251025.jpg
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
nbc_hockey_notredame_251025.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
oly_smw200im_day3v2_251025.jpg
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
oly_swm200f_day3_251025.jpg
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
oly_sww100f_day3_251025.jpg
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
oly_swm200br_day3_251025.jpg
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
nbc_cfb_pregame_coach_opening_251025.jpg
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
oly_swm100bk_day3_251025.jpg
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
oly_sww200bk_day3_251025.jpg
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
oly_sww100bu_day3v2_251025.jpg
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
oly_sww800f_day3_251025.jpg
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
oly_swm400im_day3_251025.jpg
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9