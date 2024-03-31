 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GettyImages-2128082146.jpg
Undefeated South Carolina women advance to Final Four with 70-58 win over Oregon State
USATSI_22906310.jpg
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_240331.jpg
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
nbc_pl_update_240331.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GettyImages-2128082146.jpg
Undefeated South Carolina women advance to Final Four with 70-58 win over Oregon State
USATSI_22906310.jpg
When does Caitlin Clark play again: How to watch Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 Women’s March Madness tournament
MLB: Spring Training-Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Waiver Wire Watch: So Many Reds, Jose Siri Running Wild

Top Clips

nbc_pl_lowedown_240331.jpg
Lowe Down: Man City are out of the PL title race
nbc_pl_update_240331.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool go top of the table
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240331.jpg
Premier League title race ‘in Liverpool’s hands’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simpson knocks out Mbabe with massive right hand

March 31, 2024 02:35 PM
Callum Simpson rocked Dulla Mbabe with a clean right hand to earn the knockout victory on the undercard of Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke at the O2 Arena in London.