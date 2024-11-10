 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Final Round
A Lim Kim wins first LPGA event since 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Lotte Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer shoots age, leads Charles Schwab Cup finale in bid to extend winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_harrisonreception_241109.jpg
Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab
nbc_golf_limkimintv_241109.jpg
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_leonardtd2_241109.jpg
Leonard coasts in for second rushing score vs. FSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Leonard floats dime to Evans for TD before half

November 9, 2024 09:17 PM
After a fourth-and-10 conversion, Riley Leonard and Mitchell Evans connected from 12 yards out to put Notre Dame up 21-3 before the half against Florida State in college football Week 11.