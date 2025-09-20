 Skip navigation
Top News

Lawrence_Bros_raw.jpg
2025 Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 450 Qualification: Jett Lawrence survives mistakes to land on top
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Seth Hammaker sand.jpg
2025 Las Vegas SuperMotocross finale 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker tops Levi Kitchen in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Maryland at Wisconsin
Malik Washington has successful Big Ten debut as Maryland throttles Wisconsin 27-10

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_imsa_harpergtdpro_250920.jpg
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue

September 20, 2025 04:37 PM
Jadarian Price makes a man miss and dives into the end zone, giving Notre Dame a 21-10 lead over Purdue in Week 4.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_cfb_ndtd2_250920.jpg
35
Love punches in Notre Dame’s second TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_purtd1_250920.jpg
42
Purdue pulls off crafty trick play for TD vs. ND
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_250920.jpg
01:16
Carr drops dime to Fields for 66-yard ND TD
nbc_cfb_locksley_250920.jpg
57
Locksley: Environment never too big for Washington
nbc_cfb_wiscotd1_250920.jpg
01:23
Simmons finds Mason for Wisconsin touchdown
nbc_cfb_marylandtd3_250920.jpg
01:01
Washington and Knotts connect for 62-yard TD
nbc_cfb_blockedkicks_250920.jpg
01:26
Maryland blocks field goal, punt in first quarter
nbc_cfb_marylandtd2_250920.jpg
57
Washington hits Knotts to expand Maryland’s lead
nbc_cfb_marylandtd1_250920.jpg
51
Washington takes it himself for TD vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_briankellypostgame_250918.jpg
04:21
Unpacking LSU’s lack of offensive production
nbc_rtf_daboresponds_250918.jpg
05:51
Dabo claps back: ‘All we’ve done is win’
NDDefensevsA_M.jpg
06:13
Analyzing Notre Dame’s defensive struggles vs. A&M
nbc_rtf_qbtrustmeter_250918.jpg
05:56
Which QBs do we trust the most through Week 3?
nbc_rtf_illinoisindiana_250918.jpg
06:29
CFP implications loom over Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250918.jpg
05:32
Will Raiola seize the moment against Michigan?
nbc_rtf_auburnok_250918.jpg
05:09
Quarterback play will headline Auburn vs. Oklahoma
nbc_rtf_ttechutah_250918.jpg
02:56
Texas Tech vs. Utah will reveal a lot about Big 12
nbc_roto_heisman_250918.jpg.jpg
03:03
‘Path is there’ for Beck to win Heisman
nbc_roto_auburnoklahoma_250918.jpg
02:04
Auburn will be a test for red-hot Oklahoma
nbc_roto_texastechutah_v2_250918.jpg
02:05
‘No lead will be safe’ between Texas Tech, Utah
nbc_roto_michiganneb_250917.jpg
01:46
Best bets for No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska
nbc_pff_illinois_indiana_250917.jpg
01:14
Storylines to watch in Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_pff_purdue_nd_250917.jpg
01:18
Top impact players: Purdue vs. Notre Dame
nbc_pff_wisconsion_maryland_250917.jpg
01:29
Top impact players: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings

Latest Clips

nbc_imsa_harpergtdpro_250920.jpg
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_imsa_stevensonpole_250920.jpg
01:02
Stevenson wins first career pole in Indianapolis
nbc_pl_bhavtotehlv4_250920.jpg
10:47
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Spurs Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal_250920.jpg
01:19
Wilson slots home crisp pass to give Fulham lead
nbc_pl_fulbre_iwobigoal_250920.jpg
01:18
Iwobi drills Fulham level against Brentford
nbc_imsa_mpchallenge_250920.jpg
12:09
HLs: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 120
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
nbc_pl_fulbre_damsgaardgoal_250920.jpg
01:05
Damsgaard slots home Brentford’s opener v. Fulham
pl_fan_fest_copy.jpg
01:00
Recapping Day 1 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_2playersintv_250920.jpg
02:07
Brentford ‘need to step up’ after Frank’s exit
nbc_pl_muche_250920.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_muchepostgame_250920.jpg
03:56
Man United ‘fight and scrap’ past Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250920.jpg
46
Chalobah’s header gives Chelsea life v. Man United
nbc_pl_mured1_250920.jpg
01:37
Casemiro sent off for second yellow v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250920.jpg
01:12
Casemiro heads Man United 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mugoal1_250920.jpg
03:17
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chered1_250920.jpg
01:51
Sanchez sent off for taking down Mbeumo
nbc_pl_burnfohl_250920.jpg
09:30
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
nbc_pl_okointv_250920.jpg
01:34
Okoye describes ‘amazing’ atmosphere at Fan Fest
nbc_pl_whucp_250920.jpg
12:19
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 5
nbc_pl_wollee_250920.jpg
13:03
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leeds United Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_potterpostgame_250920.jpg
02:53
Pressure mounts on Potter after loss to Palace
nbc_pl_bhaowngoalvanhecke_250920.jpg
01:04
Van Hecke’s own goal brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250920.jpg
01:40
Mitchell volleys Palace 2-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250920.jpg
01:26
Bowen’s header brings West Ham level with Palace
nbc_pl_wollee_okaforgoal_250920.jpg
01:46
Okafor doubles Leeds’ lead late in first half
nbc_pl_livevehl_250920.jpg
11:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 5
oly_atm200_allangles_250920.jpg
01:10
Railcam View: Relive the men’s 200m worlds final
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250920.jpg
01:13
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline against Brighton