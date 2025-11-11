 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
2025 MLB MVP Awards: Judge and Raleigh headline AL showdown as Ohtani chases history in NL
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State stays atop the CFP rankings; Indiana stays at 2, followed by Texas A&M
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Packers vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosphi_edgecombedwards_251111.jpg
Edgecombe’s block leads to Edwards’ automatic 3
nbc_nba_memvsnyk_251111.jpg
Highlights: Brunson’s 32 leads NYK past MEM
nbc_nba_bostonphilly_grimesbuzzer_251111.jpg
Grimes drills buzzer beater from half court

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Watch Now

UCLA faces challenge with Ohio State's pass game

November 11, 2025 06:50 PM
Pro Football Focus previews the matchup between Ohio State and UCLA, where the Buckeyes' star-studded aerial attack could be in for a big day.

nbc_pff_topoffprospects_251111.jpg
01:28
Top five offensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pff_topdefprospects_251111.jpg
01:24
Top five defensive prospects in 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
07:48
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
MarcusFreeman11-8.jpg
04:42
Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances
JeremiyahvsNavy.jpg
01:40
Highlights: Love impresses vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_freeman_intrv_251108.jpg
48
Freeman ‘proud’ of Notre Dame after win vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_love_cj_intv_251108.jpg
01:50
Carr and Love reflect on Notre Dame’s win vs. Navy
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251108.jpg
02:01
Fickell, Becker lead top showings of Week 11
nbc_rtf_vandytulane_251108.jpg
04:13
Where does Pavia fit in Heisman race?
nbc_rtf_secresults_251108.jpg
03:41
Texas A&M can win different styles of games
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251108.jpg
02:25
Oregon survives in ‘gritty’ win vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251108.jpg
03:06
Texas Tech ‘well-positioned’ for CFP
nbc_rtf_indianawin_251108.jpg
06:16
Indiana defeats Penn State in dramatic fashion
nbc_cfb_nd_td_7_251108.jpg
52
Washington’s TD expands Notre Dame’s lead vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_tf_5_251108v2.jpg
55
Carr and Smith connect on 34-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_nd_td_4_love_251108.jpg
01:03
Love somehow stays up on incredible touchdown run
nbc_cfb_nd_td_3_251108.jpg
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_td2_251108.jpg
48
Price scores ND’s second touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_navy_td1_251108.jpg
54
Navy’s Woodson sneaks it in for TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_nd_td1_251108.jpg
01:15
Love powers in for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_pregame_indiana_penn_251108.jpg
02:32
Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State?
BlakeHorvath11-8.jpg
02:35
Navy feels like ‘home’ for Horvath
nbc_bte_oregoniowa_251106.jpg
01:37
Expect Oregon vs. Iowa to be low-scoring affair
nbc_bte_texasammissouri_251106.jpg
02:12
Missouri a smart pick to cover at home vs. A&M
nbc_bte_byutexas_251106.jpg
01:47
Can Texas Tech cover 10-point spread against BYU?
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_reese_251105.jpg
02:14
How Buckeyes’ Reese is a ‘special player’
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251105.jpg
05:13
LSU, Iowa, FSU, BYU lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251105.jpg
04:39
Oregon has ‘something to prove’ vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_wakevirginia_251105.jpg
03:14
Virginia needs to ‘take care of business’ vs. Wake
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251105.jpg
11:21
Can Texas, FSU end season on winning streaks?

nbc_nba_bosphi_edgecombedwards_251111.jpg
20
Edgecombe’s block leads to Edwards’ automatic 3
nbc_nba_memvsnyk_251111.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Brunson’s 32 leads NYK past MEM
nbc_nba_bostonphilly_grimesbuzzer_251111.jpg
41
Grimes drills buzzer beater from half court
nbc_nba_allstarannouncement_251111.jpg
02:49
2026 NBA All-Star Game format revealed
nbc_nba_vincedunkers_251111.jpg
05:11
Carter reveals ideal 2026 slam dunk contest picks
nbc_nba_bosphilly_maxeypregame_251111.jpg
03:04
Maxey’s awareness leading to explosive start
nbc_nba_nicofired_251111.jpg
05:13
Expect Mavs to ‘stand pat’ after Harrison firing
nbc_pff_lionseagles_251111.jpg
01:54
Players to watch in Lions vs. Eagles on SNF
nbc_nba_bosphitease_251111.jpg
01:54
Celtics-76ers take center court on C2C Tuesday
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_cbb_houstonsampsonintv_251111.jpg
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
nbc_csu_dolphinsdefense_251111.jpg
12:06
Do Bills lack ‘answers’ on offense?
SpagsGiantsCandidate.jpg
07:11
Who are top candidates for next Giants coach?
nbc_golf_gc_amyrogerskaitrump_251111.jpg
07:58
Kai Trump to make LPGA debut at The ANNIKA
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_251111.jpg
11:18
How will Clark grow women’s golf at The Annika?
nbc_csu_jags.hunter_251111.jpg
03:02
Hunter to miss remainder of year after LCL surgery
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserandreax_251111.jpg
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablerory_251111.jpg
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
nbc_cbb_baylordrewintv_251111.jpg
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
nbc_cbb_arizonapeatintv_251111.jpg
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
nbc_cbb_arizonalloydintv_251111.jpg
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251111.jpg
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_251111.jpg
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251111.jpg
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
oly_frmhp_wiselookback_final.jpg
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
oly_sbwss_zsslookback_FINAL.jpg
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
nbc_roto_reaves_251111.jpg
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
nbc_roto_allenv2_251111.jpg
01:29
Allen makes Suns history against Pelicans
nbc_roto_cunningham_251111.jpg
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards