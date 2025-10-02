Will Arch get right with big game vs. Florida?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mat Ishbia’s investment into WNBA’s Mercury pays off fast with surprise run to Finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buccaneers at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules
Syd Pierre
,
Syd Pierre
,
Top Clips
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mat Ishbia’s investment into WNBA’s Mercury pays off fast with surprise run to Finals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Buccaneers at Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Big East college basketball 2025-26 regular season and tournament streaming schedules
Syd Pierre
,
Syd Pierre
,
Top Clips
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Arch get right with big game vs. Florida?
October 2, 2025 12:35 PM
Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach share their most intriguing hypotheticals for Week 6, from Arch Manning's test against Florida to potential chaos in the ACC and Big 12.
Related Videos
07:15
Spartans, Bulldogs are underdogs to back in Week 6
01:24
Take the under in total points for Illinois-Purdue
04:43
Miami vs. FSU is ‘clearly the game of the day’
02:56
Can Houston avoid getting bulldozed by Texas Tech?
07:10
Petrino back to Arkansas in ‘most ridiculous’ move
03:57
Kiffin is right: The CFB dynasty era is over
04:04
Vandy could live to rue smack talk vs. Alabama
47
Buckeyes’ Day praises Smith’s evolving leadership
03:24
Moore rises to Heisman favorite after PSU game
01:02
Rushing offense key for Boise State and Notre Dame
01:58
Expect Miami run defense to slow Florida State
01:51
Take Alabama’s Miller to rush for under 63.5 yards
01:37
Take Penn State to score five touchdowns vs. UCLA
01:24
Endries yards a top prop for Texas v. Florida
01:06
Key players for Ohio State v. Minnesota matchup
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
04:09
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon
05:38
Highlights: Moore comes up clutch vs. Penn State
12:32
Highlights: Oregon outlasts Penn State in overtime
01:04
Lanning on ‘unbelievable’ win against Penn State
24
Thieneman’s interception seals it for Oregon
47
Moore hits Bryant Jr. for go-ahead touchdown
01:23
Moore shovels it to Johnson for overtime touchdown
55
Allen scores OT touchdown vs. Oregon
01:51
Chambliss, Elliott headline best Week 5 outings
06:17
Ohio State and Indiana win ugly in Week 5
01:47
Ross ties it up for Penn State against Oregon
03:42
Georgia Tech and Tennessee survive in Week 5
Latest Clips
14:01
Collins, Worthy poised for big games in Week 5
03:03
Mayfield, Lawrence may struggle vs. top defenses
11:20
Maye, Prescott can keep cooking in Week 5
11:36
Believe in RBs Judkins, Kamara in Week 5
03:28
Don’t rely on Smith, Addison in Week 5 fantasy
02:40
Matchups work against Mason, Brown in Week 5
01:50
Bet on yardage overs for Adams, Robinson
03:06
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
01:50
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
02:16
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals
02:34
NFL Week 5 preview: Patriots vs. Bills
03:05
NFL Week 5 preview: Lions vs. Bengals
02:13
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
02:38
NFL Week 5 preview: Chiefs vs. Jaguars
02:30
Fleetwood talks Ryder Cup shift to Dunhill Links
04:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Broncos vs. Eagles
02:48
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Jets
02:03
Take the over on total points for Patriots-Bills
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
02:27
Texans can burn Raven’s ‘decimated’ defense
03:10
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Panthers
02:07
Pricing the NFL MVP market beyond Allen
03:20
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Colts
03:28
NFL Week 5 preview: Giants vs. Saints
04:32
NFL Week 5 preview: Texans vs. Ravens
04:54
NFL Week 5 preview: Vikings vs. Browns
04:58
NFL Week 5 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
04:40
Inside Vrabel’s coaching style in New England
07:29
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 5 players to watch
05:15
Why teams must rethink OT strategy with new rules
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue